Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $738.14 Million

Brokerages predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) will report sales of $738.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $717.00 million and the highest is $786.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported sales of $760.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.11 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.91.

In other news, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,663.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

ZION traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.77. 1,178,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,834. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.29. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.96.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

