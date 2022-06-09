Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Shellback Capital LP

Shellback Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. Shellback Capital LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $10,934,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 259.0% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 41,629 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,531,000 after purchasing an additional 24,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $278,306.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $172,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $810,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,833 shares of company stock worth $1,143,116. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $41.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.98. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.45 and a one year high of $124.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.29.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

