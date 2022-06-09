Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Trading Down 9.3%

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.61. 12,871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 997,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.
The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.
Zeta Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZETA)
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zeta Global (ZETA)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.