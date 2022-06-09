Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Trading Down 9.3%

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.61. 12,871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 997,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 218,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 111,213 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Zeta Global by 34.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 927,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,831,000 after acquiring an additional 239,276 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Zeta Global by 36.4% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 253,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 67,640 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the first quarter worth about $3,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

