ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.0601 on Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 60.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0601 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $557,781.26 and approximately $16.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.68 or 0.00302870 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00071562 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00063891 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006189 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 45% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

