Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) to Hold

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IN8bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc. is based in New York. “

Shares of NASDAQ INAB traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.54. 7,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,439. IN8bio has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.85 million and a PE ratio of -1.42.

IN8bio ( NASDAQ:INAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that IN8bio will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IN8bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IN8bio by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in IN8bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in IN8bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in IN8bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

