Zacks: Brokerages Expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to Post $0.75 EPS

Analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) to post $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Take-Two Interactive Software posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $9.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $171.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.91.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,360. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.11 and a 200-day moving average of $151.12.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 105.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

