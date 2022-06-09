Zacks: Brokerages Expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $366.35 Million

Analysts expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) to announce $366.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $363.80 million and the highest is $368.90 million. MSA Safety posted sales of $341.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $330.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.50 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in MSA Safety in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSA traded down $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.80. The stock had a trading volume of 50,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,057. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.08. MSA Safety has a one year low of $115.10 and a one year high of $169.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 284.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 408.90%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

