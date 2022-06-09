Zacks: Brokerages Expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $105.25 Million

Analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) to report $105.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $105.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $105.50 million. Luxfer reported sales of $99.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year sales of $431.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $428.00 million to $434.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $465.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.68 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Luxfer by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Luxfer by 456.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 1,682.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.46. 60,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,265. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $23.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $464.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

