Zacks: Brokerages Expect Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) to Announce $4.15 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $4.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire reported earnings per share of $8.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full-year earnings of $19.18 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.55 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Encore Wire.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $7.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $5.58. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 52.38% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $723.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WIRE. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of WIRE traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.86. 2,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,063. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.75. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.10. Encore Wire has a 12-month low of $65.98 and a 12-month high of $151.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 21.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 34,536 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the 3rd quarter worth $1,375,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,673 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the third quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire (Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

