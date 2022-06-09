Zacks: Brokerages Expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.61 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) will post sales of $79.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.80 million to $81.73 million. AtriCure posted sales of $71.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year sales of $325.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $324.10 million to $326.46 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $379.36 million, with estimates ranging from $374.80 million to $381.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $74.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.17 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on AtriCure from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.13.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $136,736.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,240.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in AtriCure by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in AtriCure by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in AtriCure by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 528,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in AtriCure by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 18.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRC stock traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.20. 259,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.21. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $38.64 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.92.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

