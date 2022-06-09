Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $179.67 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) will announce $179.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $179.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $180.00 million. Five9 posted sales of $143.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year sales of $770.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $767.04 million to $772.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $949.36 million, with estimates ranging from $928.60 million to $991.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on FIVN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.90.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.32. The stock had a trading volume of 665,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.55. Five9 has a 52 week low of $80.52 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,260,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $92,649.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,404.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,604 shares of company stock worth $3,595,862. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Five9 by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after acquiring an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,782,000 after acquiring an additional 221,679 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Five9 by 41,717.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,616 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Five9 by 16.2% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,499,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,569,000 after acquiring an additional 208,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,622,000. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Five9 (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.