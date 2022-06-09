Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.00 Million

Analysts expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $27.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. Falcon Minerals reported sales of $16.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year sales of $177.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $235.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $258.00 million, with estimates ranging from $123.00 million to $393.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Falcon Minerals.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 8.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Falcon Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLMN. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 286.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 179.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96. The company has a market cap of $671.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 288.00%.

About Falcon Minerals (Get Rating)

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.