Zacks: Analysts Expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.60. Renasant reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $137.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.48 million. Renasant had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNST. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renasant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Renasant by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.81. The stock had a trading volume of 633 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Renasant has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $44.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.71%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

