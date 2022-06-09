Zacks: Analysts Expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.23). Oramed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

ORMP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.63. 6,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,375. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $178.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94.

In other news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 10,000 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,508,000 after acquiring an additional 164,018 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 8,697 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 6,478.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after buying an additional 743,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

