Zacks: Analysts Expect HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) to post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HUYA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). HUYA posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 131.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HUYA will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HUYA.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21. HUYA had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

NYSE:HUYA opened at $4.82 on Thursday. HUYA has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA (Get Rating)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HUYA (HUYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.