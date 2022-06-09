Zacks: Analysts Expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.78. Community Bank System posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $160.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBU shares. Piper Sandler cut Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE CBU traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.82. 1,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,659. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.75. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $62.08 and a 12 month high of $81.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $130,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $67,295.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,954 shares of company stock valued at $863,095 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Community Bank System by 683.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Community Bank System by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Community Bank System by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

