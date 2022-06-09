Zacks: Analysts Expect A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Analysts expect A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55. A-Mark Precious Metals reported earnings of $2.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals will report full-year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $6.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for A-Mark Precious Metals.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.55. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.42 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on AMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $849,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $795,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,301 shares of company stock worth $8,625,951. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.74. 234,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,092. The company has a market cap of $753.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of -0.45. A-Mark Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

About A-Mark Precious Metals (Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.