Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to Post $1.54 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77. PotlatchDeltic posted earnings per share of $2.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCH. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,279. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

