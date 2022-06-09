Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to Post $1.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.45. Knight-Swift Transportation reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

KNX traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.79. 34,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,318,571. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.48. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

