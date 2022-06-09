Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Announce $2.52 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.65. Hub Group posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 223.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $9.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.01 to $9.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $8.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $1.12. Hub Group had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hub Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Hub Group by 38.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HUBG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.94. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.91.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

