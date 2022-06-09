Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $21.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.88 million and the lowest is $20.80 million. Fidus Investment posted sales of $21.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $86.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.23 million to $88.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $96.79 million, with estimates ranging from $93.06 million to $100.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 138.01% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

FDUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidus Investment to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidus Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NASDAQ:FDUS traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $20.22. The stock had a trading volume of 150,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,042. The company has a market capitalization of $494.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.64. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 22,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 23.4% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000.

About Fidus Investment (Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.