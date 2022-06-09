Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $297.32 Million

Analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) will report sales of $297.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $309.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $290.42 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $286.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $334.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $3,452,862.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,837.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $36,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,288.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 797,405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,372,000 after purchasing an additional 91,677 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,722,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $212,957,000 after buying an additional 1,036,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLB stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.10. The stock had a trading volume of 350,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,412. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.06. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $104.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 48.31%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

