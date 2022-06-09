Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATN International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.10). ATN International reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 115.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.08 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.63 million. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BWS Financial decreased their price objective on ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of ATNI stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,747. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average of $39.57. ATN International has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNI. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in ATN International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in ATN International by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in ATN International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ATN International in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in shares of ATN International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 22,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 64.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

