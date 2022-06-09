YouGov (LON:YOU) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,310.96

Shares of YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,310.96 ($16.43) and traded as low as GBX 1,210 ($15.16). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 1,210 ($15.16), with a volume of 81,283 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,640 ($20.55) price target on shares of YouGov in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,241.51 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,310.26. The stock has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 104.40.

In other YouGov news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 15,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,276 ($15.99), for a total value of £195,559.76 ($245,062.36). Also, insider Rosemary Leith purchased 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,180 ($14.79) per share, with a total value of £14,997.80 ($18,794.24).

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

