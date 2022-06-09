Yellow Road Price Reaches $0.0178 (ROAD)

Yellow Road (ROAD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Yellow Road coin can now be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yellow Road has a total market cap of $53,944.55 and $2,317.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Yellow Road has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.93 or 0.00336939 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.67 or 0.00398894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00030931 BTC.

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

