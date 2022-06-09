Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.83 and last traded at $13.83. Approximately 952 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 449,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YMAB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.10. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 291.89%. The company had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,187,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after buying an additional 852,112 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,942,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,485,000 after buying an additional 524,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 386.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 316,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after buying an additional 177,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

