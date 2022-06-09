Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Sold by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP decreased its position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,006,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 143,368 shares during the period. Xperi makes up approximately 2.7% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 2.88% of Xperi worth $56,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPER. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xperi in the 4th quarter worth about $5,846,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Xperi by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,949,000 after purchasing an additional 332,657 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Xperi by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 271,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Xperi by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,960,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,891,000 after purchasing an additional 233,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 33.5% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 917,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,284,000 after acquiring an additional 230,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laura Durr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $78,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,026.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,604. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $22.81. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -47.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.43. Xperi had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -58.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XPER shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

