Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has $5.09 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 2.3% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000.

BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.17 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,704,609 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average of $50.34.

