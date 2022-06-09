Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Acquires 36 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.6% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $6.46 on Thursday, hitting $571.82. 24,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,369. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.71 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $578.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $591.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $602.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $682.21.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.