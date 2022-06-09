WNY Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $15,343,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $44,408,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,222,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,320,000 after buying an additional 166,358 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,259,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 297,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 435,719 shares of company stock valued at $28,182,668. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.77. The stock had a trading volume of 159,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,473,076. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.05 and its 200-day moving average is $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

