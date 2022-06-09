WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 21 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $17.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $743.58. The company had a trading volume of 691,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,443,008. The company has a market capitalization of $770.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $593.50 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $864.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $932.20.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $901.82.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

