WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 1,018 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,730 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,596,000 after acquiring an additional 873,149 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4,151.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 287,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,135,000 after purchasing an additional 280,877 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,915,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,750,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.44. The stock had a trading volume of 463 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,380. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.57 and a one year high of $83.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.63.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.