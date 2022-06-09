WNY Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.12. 40,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,754,688. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.51 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

