WNY Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,847 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,370,380. The firm has a market cap of $466.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,916 shares of company stock valued at $32,223,979. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.77.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

