WNY Asset Management LLC Has $4.70 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,653 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,368 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.4% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,512.0% during the 4th quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $51.63. 252,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,061,380. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $57.61. The company has a market capitalization of $216.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average of $51.92.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

