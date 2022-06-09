WNY Asset Management LLC Has $10.68 Million Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 3.2% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $10,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. TTP Investments Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,085,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,774,000 after purchasing an additional 486,438 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,444,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,767,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,245,000 after purchasing an additional 213,677 shares during the last quarter.

MOAT stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,862. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.80. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $64.64 and a 1 year high of $78.43.

