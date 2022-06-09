WNY Asset Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 195.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of MGK stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $198.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,047. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $180.76 and a one year high of $266.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.45 and its 200 day moving average is $228.74.

