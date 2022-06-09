WNY Asset Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.06. The stock had a trading volume of 31,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,713. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.58. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $142.68 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

