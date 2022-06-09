WNY Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

WNY Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Gpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.25. 1,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,336. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $52.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average is $47.86.

