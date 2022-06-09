WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WM Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.24. 44,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.99. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $22.24.

In other news, CEO Christopher Beals sold 29,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $161,047.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,542.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Justin Dean sold 10,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $56,083.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,254.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,652 shares of company stock valued at $490,396.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WM Technology by 40.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,687,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in WM Technology by 40.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after purchasing an additional 562,140 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in WM Technology during the third quarter worth about $23,381,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in WM Technology by 6,347.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,100,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WM Technology by 15.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 800,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

