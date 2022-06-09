WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Trading Up 2.6%

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMIGet Rating)’s stock price was up 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 624,903 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,248,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

The company has a current ratio of 9.89, a quick ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 381.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 11.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI)

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

