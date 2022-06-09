WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Trading Up 2.6%

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 624,903 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,248,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

The company has a current ratio of 9.89, a quick ratio of 9.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65.

Get WiMi Hologram Cloud alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 381.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 11.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.