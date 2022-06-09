Wilmington (LON:WIL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $238.45

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 238.45 ($2.99) and traded as low as GBX 229.32 ($2.87). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 235 ($2.94), with a volume of 88,406 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £203.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 247.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 238.31.

Get Wilmington alerts:

About Wilmington (LON:WIL)

Wilmington plc provides data information, training, and education services to professional markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Information & Data and Training & Education. The Information & Data division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, and healthcare The Training & Education division provides compliance training and technical support comprising formal qualifications, continuing education, and mandatory training through instructor-led and self-guided formats for customers across various industries, such as financial services, accountancy, and healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.