Wilmington (LON:WIL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $238.45

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 238.45 ($2.99) and traded as low as GBX 229.32 ($2.87). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 235 ($2.94), with a volume of 88,406 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £203.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 247.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 238.31.
About Wilmington (LON:WIL)
Read More
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for Wilmington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.