William Blair Comments on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 7th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.63 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.
Shares of PLAY stock opened at $41.06 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.69.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $400,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,018.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,798 shares of company stock worth $538,161 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.