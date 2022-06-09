Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of WHLM opened at $4.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter.

In other Wilhelmina International news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc bought 118,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 831,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 65.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International during the third quarter valued at about $382,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Wilhelmina International by 123.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 40,075 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International in the third quarter worth about $57,000.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

