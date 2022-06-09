Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whole Earth Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.20. Whole Earth Brands has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $291.69 million, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.36.

Whole Earth Brands ( NASDAQ:FREE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $130.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $3,393,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,300,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 851,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after buying an additional 167,860 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 134,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

