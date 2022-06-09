Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whole Earth Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.
Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.20. Whole Earth Brands has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $291.69 million, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.36.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $3,393,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,300,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 851,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after buying an additional 167,860 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 134,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.
About Whole Earth Brands (Get Rating)
Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.
