Whiteheart Trading Down 6.1% Over Last Week (WHITE)

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. In the last week, Whiteheart has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for $115.95 or 0.00384384 BTC on major exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $27,992.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.93 or 0.00321350 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.10 or 0.00398145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00030823 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

