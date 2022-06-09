Western Areas (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Shares Up 0.9%

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.78. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52.

Western Areas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WNARF)

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

