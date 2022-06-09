Western Areas (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Shares Up 0.9%

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.78. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52.
Western Areas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WNARF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Areas (WNARF)
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Areas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Areas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.