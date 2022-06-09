West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.56

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.56 and traded as low as C$0.53. West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources shares last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 20,088 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.65.
About West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY)
Featured Stories
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.