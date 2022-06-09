Wells Fargo & Company Trims EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Target Price to $170.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EGP. StockNews.com began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $202.50.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $162.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $151.22 and a 52-week high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 45.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 92.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

