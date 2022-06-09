Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Price Target to $56.00

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Shares of DRE opened at $51.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.16. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 2.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 267,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 336.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 35,035 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,539,000 after purchasing an additional 32,903 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

